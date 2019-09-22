Discussion
Vladimir Lugovsky
Hello makers and thank you @chrismessina for hunting us! We at Akveo believe that today software engineers, designers, product managers still don't have tools powerful enough to efficiently ship products that users enjoy. Consider a standard web application development flow: a product manager creates requirements, a designer creates visual mockups and a developer creates an implementation. Besides this process can be very inefficient, especially for small changes that need to be delivered fast, information can also get lost while being passed from one party to another. As a result, users get the functionality with a delay or with defects. Why can't there be a single tool that would allow all of these roles to collaborate efficiently together? If some team is missing one or even two of these roles, can it still be efficient and ship an outstanding product? These are the questions we were often asking ourselves, which made us think of the idea of UI Bakery. UI Bakery can highly speed up your web application development. Using its drag-and-drop builder, you can visually create a web application prototype, share it with your users to gather feedback. As UI Bakery is based on Eva Design System and uses advanced Eva Colors deep learning algorithms inside, you can quite generate a custom design system in seconds to make your product fit your brand and stand out from the competitors. Finally, UI Bakery can generate you structured and clear code based on Angular and Nebular 4 that you only need to attach to data sources and you will get a working web application. We know that we are still at the beginning of our journey to revolutionize the modern front end development. We want to potentially empower all of the people so that simple web development tasks would be easy for everyone and software engineers would be able to spend their time on the things that actually matter. We would really appreciate your feedback. Feel free to ask any questions or suggest improvements. Let's make web development easier together!
This product is awesome! I love literally every single bit 😊A quick question - my team is working with ReactJS. Are you guys planning to support different dev languages too?
@erikfiala Hi Erik, thanks for such kind words! 😊 For now we plan to add ReactNative in some future to create mobile apps. Adding ReactJS is not in the nearest plans for now but we are quite flexible and if we have a lot of requests for it definitely we will do it!
@erikfiala hey Erik https://www.framer.com/ this one is specially made for react.
Liked it. Wix on steroids for Angular devs :)