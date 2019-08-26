Discussion
Maker
Reece Lyons
We acquired Treefort in its early stage from Dennis in mid 2019, and are super excited to relaunch with a new team, design, website and new features like easy embedding for SaaS and websites. I welcome your feedback and comments below!
Hi Reece, cool product! Here are two suggestions after checking-out your product: 1. Have a button so users can submit their ideas and upvote other users ideas 2. A trello integration: automatic treefort update when cards are moved / completed on trello Best of luck for your launch!
