Treefort

A simple way to involve your users directly in your roadmap

Crowdsource ideas, track interest, and prioritize what to work on next.
A simple way to involve your community and customers in your product or service's roadmap and build what they really want.
Reece Lyons
Maker
We acquired Treefort in its early stage from Dennis in mid 2019, and are super excited to relaunch with a new team, design, website and new features like easy embedding for SaaS and websites. I welcome your feedback and comments below!
Raphaël Goldsztejn
Hi Reece, cool product! Here are two suggestions after checking-out your product: 1. Have a button so users can submit their ideas and upvote other users ideas 2. A trello integration: automatic treefort update when cards are moved / completed on trello Best of luck for your launch!
