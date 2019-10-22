Discussion
Amir Salihefendic

Hi Product Hunters 👋 Over the last two years, the Todoist team has been meticulously rebuilding Todoist’s foundation to help people get things done in a faster, more intuitive, and more reliable way. And it’s finally time to share this new chapter with everyone. Announcing Todoist Foundations. 🎉 Todoist Foundations is an inside-and-out update that introduces useful new features and adds polish to the ones you already use every day. * Divide and conquer your projects with new Sections. * See everything about your task at a glance with Task View. * Keep track of the little things with the Sub-tasks View. * Add tasks more easily with the redesigned Quick Add for mobile. * Easily add tasks wherever you need them with the Dynamic Add Button for iOS (Android coming soon). Todoist Foundations also introduce vital under-the-hood updates that make for the fastest, most reliable Todoist yet – and lay the groundwork for the more powerful features coming next, like Boards and Upcoming View. This update will be rolling out over the next 24 hours to every platform. Keep a lookout for it!
A lot of it reminds me now of Things3. Still Todoist is amazing
@niklausgerber Things 3 has a great UI, so we take that as a compliment! There are some comments regarding us copying Things 3, but if you look closer, you'll see that we use very different UX to accomplish different things. Even something like Dynamic Add is a natural evolution. We had the + Fab for the longest time, way before Things 3 added it. I think we were the first to use the + Fab in a todo app, and our core inspiration was our Android app via Google's Material Design.
@mikedane7 Thank you 🙏
It's awesome! My favourite todo app
@edvins_antonovs Thanks 🙏