A faster and more intuitive way to get things done ✨

Todoist Foundations is the fastest, most intuitive, most reliable Todoist yet. ✨
Stay organized with new features like Sections and Task View; Save time with improved Quick Add and Completed Tasks; And enjoy a snappier UX thanks to under-the-hood updates.
Amir Salihefendic
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Over the last two years, the Todoist team has been meticulously rebuilding Todoist’s foundation to help people get things done in a faster, more intuitive, and more reliable way. And it’s finally time to share this new chapter with everyone. Announcing Todoist Foundations. 🎉 Todoist Foundations is an inside-and-out update that introduces useful new features and adds polish to the ones you already use every day. * Divide and conquer your projects with new Sections. * See everything about your task at a glance with Task View. * Keep track of the little things with the Sub-tasks View. * Add tasks more easily with the redesigned Quick Add for mobile. * Easily add tasks wherever you need them with the Dynamic Add Button for iOS (Android coming soon). Todoist Foundations also introduce vital under-the-hood updates that make for the fastest, most reliable Todoist yet – and lay the groundwork for the more powerful features coming next, like Boards and Upcoming View. This update will be rolling out over the next 24 hours to every platform. Keep a lookout for it!
Dmitriy Dubovetzky
@amix3k Congratulations! I'm using Todoist over the past two years and really happy with it
Niklas Pivic
@amix3k I must say that this update is—so far, for myself—a really nice one. I've found all of the features by simply checking for them myself and I am very impressed with how you have not only handled the user experience but also how everything is documented. Sweet. Thanks!
Niklaus Gerber
A lot of it reminds me now of Things3. Still Todoist is amazing
Amir Salihefendic
@niklausgerber Things 3 has a great UI, so we take that as a compliment! There are some comments regarding us copying Things 3, but if you look closer, you'll see that we use very different UX to accomplish different things. Even something like Dynamic Add is a natural evolution. We had the + Fab for the longest time, way before Things 3 added it. I think we were the first to use the + Fab in a todo app, and our core inspiration was our Android app via Google's Material Design.
Mike Dane
Todoist is amazing !
Amir Salihefendic
@mikedane7 Thank you 🙏
Edvins Antonovs
It's awesome! My favourite todo app
barış can
You're amazing. Thanks a lot.
