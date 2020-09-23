Todoist Boards
Amir Salihefendic
Maker
Doist, Founder
Hi Product Hunters 👋 Ever since the launch of Todoist Foundations last year, we’ve been paving the way for our most anticipated feature yet, Boards. Boards give you a powerful new way to organize and visualize your Todoist projects, whether you’re working on weekly meal plans or five-year business strategies. Boards flip the traditional to-do list on its head by visualizing tasks as cards that can be dragged across customizable sections. Add more tasks, rearrange your project, use a kanban workflow… the configurations are endless. The best part? We’ve designed Boards to be there when you need them and out of the way when you don’t. The list view will always be there – just toggle any project between board and list depending on the view you need in the moment. Boards are rolling out to all Todoisters right now and should be at your fingertips within a day or two if they’re not there already.
Love boards. Have been using it since it was in beta. Really good. If used correctly removes the need of trello entirely.
Really love Todoist extensions, looking forward to trying this one! Great job guys :)
