Home
Product
The Accept Button
A single key to unlock AI productivity.
The Accept Button is a premium physical key designed to streamline your AI assisted coding workflow. Accept suggestions with a single, satisfying keystroke and transform the way you build software, one tap at a time.
Launch tags:
Funny
•
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
About this launch
The Accept Button by
was hunted by
Jonathan Harel
in
Funny
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jonathan Harel
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
