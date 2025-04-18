Manna

Manna

Duolingo for Bible Study

5.05 reviews

801 followers

Visit website
Struggling with daily Bible motivation, comprehension, or consistency? Manna blends Scripture with gamified learning, AI-generated personalized levels, and an AI mentor for instant insights. Make Bible study fun, accessible, and habit-forming.
This is the 2nd launch from Manna. View more
Manna 2.0

Manna 2.0

Launching today
Duolingo for bible study — now with a study pet! 🐑
Introducing the ​​Bible study pet companion ​​— a gentle lamb that grows with you as you grow your faith. Bible Chat 2.0 offers deeper and faster scriptural understanding. Now worldwide believers can join on iOS and Android — and in German, French and Spanish.
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Manna 2.0 gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
AndroidEducationArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Desmond
Maker
📌

🚀 Hey Product Hunt! I’m @desmond_ren1 , Founder of Manna!

I'm so excited to bring you the next big step in our journey. Manna 2.0 introduces a Bible study pet companion, a faster and deeper scriptural AI Bible chat, and support for Android. These updates make Bible study even more engaging, personal, and accessible.

🌟 What’s New in Manna 2.0:

  • 🐑 Bible Study Pet — your study companion grows as your faith grows

    Meet your interactive lamb companion! It grows and evolves as you do through daily devotionals, prayer, and learning. It’s a joyful, visual symbol of your spiritual journey, celebrating your milestones with you.

  • 💬 AI Bible Chat 2.0 — deepen your biblical understanding, faster

    Go beyond simple answers and read context-rich explanations, thoughtful interpretations, and personal applications for your life's questions, guiding you toward a deeper, more nuanced understanding of God's Word.

  • 📲 Available on Android & iOS — inviting a global community of believers

    By popular demand, the full Manna experience is now available on Android! We’re excited to extend our platform to a global audience, making it easier for everyone to connect and grow in faith together, anytime, anywhere.

  • Manna is also now live in German, French, and Spanish. Hola, Bonjour, Hallo!

To celebrate our launch, I'm pleased to offer a 7-day free trial of our premium features. Start now.

Last time, you asked me about balancing gamification with reverence, adapting to different denominational perspectives, and community features so people can study together. I'd love to continue this conversation — or answer any other questions you might have about our journey our so far.

Let’s grow together in God’s Word,

Desmond & the Manna Team 🌿

Chris Messina
Hunter

🚀 Hey Product Hunt! I’m @desmond_ren1, Founder of Manna!

I'm so excited to bring you the next big step in our journey. Manna 2.0 introduces a Bible study pet companion, a faster and deeper scriptural AI Bible chat, and support for Android. These updates make Bible study even more engaging, personal, and accessible.

🌟 What’s New in Manna 2.0:

  • 🐑 Bible Pet — your study companion grows as your faith grows

    Meet your interactive lamb companion! It grows and evolves as you do through daily devotionals, prayer, and learning. It’s a joyful, visual symbol of your spiritual journey, celebrating your milestones with you.

  • 💬 AI Bible Chat 2.0 — deepen your biblical understanding, faster

    Go beyond simple answers and read context-rich explanations, thoughtful interpretations, and personal applications for your life's questions, guiding you toward a deeper, more nuanced understanding of God's Word.

  • 📲 Available on Android & iOS — inviting a global community of believers

    By popular demand, the full Manna experience is now available on Android! We’re excited to extend our platform to a global audience, making it easier for everyone to connect and grow in faith together, anytime, anywhere.

  • Manna is also now live in German, French, and Spanish. Hola, Bonjour, Hallo!

To celebrate our launch, I'm pleased to offer a 7-day free trial of our premium features. Start now.

Last time, you asked me about balancing gamification with reverence, adapting to different denominational perspectives, and community features so people can study together. I'd love to continue this conversation — or answer any other questions you might have about our journey our so far.

Let’s grow together in God’s Word,

Desmond & the Manna Team 🌿

Dongnan

Finally on Android! Been waiting for this since the web version. Hope the AI chat actually understand complex theology questions tho.

Now I can use it to study every day before going to bed!