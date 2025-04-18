Hi Product Hunters!
We re thrilled to announce that Manna , the gamified Bible learning app beloved by 20,000+ iOS users, is coming to Android soon!
Since launching on iOS 2 months ago, Manna has resonated deeply with seekers, families, and believers of all ages. Don t take our word for it here s what our 5-star community says:
Manna
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! I’m @desmond_ren1 , Founder of Manna!
I'm so excited to bring you the next big step in our journey. Manna 2.0 introduces a Bible study pet companion, a faster and deeper scriptural AI Bible chat, and support for Android. These updates make Bible study even more engaging, personal, and accessible.
🌟 What’s New in Manna 2.0:
🐑 Bible Study Pet — your study companion grows as your faith grows
Meet your interactive lamb companion! It grows and evolves as you do through daily devotionals, prayer, and learning. It’s a joyful, visual symbol of your spiritual journey, celebrating your milestones with you.
💬 AI Bible Chat 2.0 — deepen your biblical understanding, faster
Go beyond simple answers and read context-rich explanations, thoughtful interpretations, and personal applications for your life's questions, guiding you toward a deeper, more nuanced understanding of God's Word.
📲 Available on Android & iOS — inviting a global community of believers
By popular demand, the full Manna experience is now available on Android! We’re excited to extend our platform to a global audience, making it easier for everyone to connect and grow in faith together, anytime, anywhere.
Manna is also now live in German, French, and Spanish. Hola, Bonjour, Hallo!
To celebrate our launch, I'm pleased to offer a 7-day free trial of our premium features. Start now.
Last time, you asked me about balancing gamification with reverence, adapting to different denominational perspectives, and community features so people can study together. I'd love to continue this conversation — or answer any other questions you might have about our journey our so far.
Let’s grow together in God’s Word,
Desmond & the Manna Team 🌿
Finally on Android! Been waiting for this since the web version. Hope the AI chat actually understand complex theology questions tho.
Now I can use it to study every day before going to bed!