Privacy-first subscription tracker with a clean design
Ever been hit by a subscription renewal you forgot about? Subo helps you effortlessly track and optimize all your subscriptions. Beautifully minimal, privacy-first, stress-free.
Free
Launch tags:
iOSProductivityPersonal Finance

Meet the team

About this launch
Subo
Subo
Beautifully simple subscription tracker. Privacy-first.
Subo by
Subo
was hunted by
Niclas Schmidt
in iOS, Productivity, Personal Finance. Made by
Niclas Schmidt
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Subo
is not rated yet. This is Subo's first launch.