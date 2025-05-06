Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Subo
Subo
Privacy-first subscription tracker with a clean design
Visit
Upvote 72
Ever been hit by a subscription renewal you forgot about? Subo helps you effortlessly track and optimize all your subscriptions. Beautifully minimal, privacy-first, stress-free.
Free
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Productivity
•
Personal Finance
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Ad
AI that Can Perform Actions. Unlimited Seats.
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Subo
Beautifully simple subscription tracker. Privacy-first.
Follow
72
Points
9
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Subo by
Subo
was hunted by
Niclas Schmidt
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Niclas Schmidt
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Subo
is not rated yet. This is Subo's first launch.