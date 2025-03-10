All your paid subscriptions in one place. Track monthly, annual, trial, and one‑time payments with a unique, minimalist menu bar calendar featuring multi‑currency support and insightful statistics – all at a glance.
Subscription Day is a small but so useful Menu Bar app to keep track of your paid subscriptions and analyze spending statistics.
Hey Product Hunt, meet Subscription Day & Calendar – tool for managing all your paid subscriptions in one sleek menu bar app. If you’re drowning in monthly bills, annual fees, trial versions, and one‑time payments, this is for you.
We built Subscription Day to eliminate the chaos of surprise charges and forgotten cancellations. Here’s what makes it stand out:
Visual Calendar: Instantly view the current month and upcoming payments.
Custom Notifications: Set reminders so you never miss a charge.
AI-powered magic import to quickly add your subscriptions from any file with any structure
Statistics: Dive into your projected yearly budget, average monthly costs, and peak spending months with an intuitive radial chart.
Custom own categories: Organize categories the way you like it
Multi-Currency Support: Prices convert on the fly, so your statistics always display in your chosen currency (Support 168 currencies)
Status Management: Seamlessly mark subscriptions as canceled or active, with accurate updates in your stats.
Quick Addition: Start typing a service name and our smart auto‑suggest kicks in with logos, categories, and colors – plus, swap logos easily with drag & drop.
Data Export: Effortlessly import and export your subscription data in CSV.
Apple Reminders integration so you never miss a notification even when away from your computer
The app is FREE, but comes with limitations. We’ve prepared 5 free PRO licenses for ProductHunt community, which I’ll be giving out at the end day to those who share great improvement ideas, ask interesting questions, or simply provide detailed feedback on their experience with the product. 🙏
Scade.pro
Congrats! 🎉 Love this — I’m always manually checking my subscriptions, kinda annoying, so this would definitely make life easier.
@vickywang_ Yes, I had the same experience, that’s why I created this tool to automate everything and have peace of mind. It’s also very useful to see the full yearly statistics of your subscriptions to better forecast your expenses.
Agnes AI
This is exactly what my chaotic list of subscriptions needed—everything right in the menu bar! Does it let you set reminders before renewals sneak up on you? Love the focus here.
@cruise_chen Thanks for the feedback. Yes, of course. Reminders are a basic feature, and you can also set up multiple reminders, for example 1 day before and several days before, to make sure you don’t miss your subscriptions and can cancel them on time if needed.