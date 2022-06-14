Products
Softr Mobile
Ranked #2 for today
Softr Mobile
Create Airtable powered mobile apps, without code
Visit
Free
Create mobile apps powered by your Airtable data, without code.
At the click of a button turn your Softr-built web app into a fully functional mobile app. Immediately made available on both Apple and Android devices without the extra effort.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
by
Softr
About this launch
Softr Mobile by
Softr
was hunted by
KP
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Mariam Hakobyan
,
Artur Mkrtchyan
,
Narek Bayadyan
,
Arsen Bagasyan
,
Iker Fernandez
,
Ibrahim Alfaraj
,
Karen Baghdasaryan
and
Mariam Ispiryan
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
Softr
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 214 users. It first launched on August 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
68
Comments
16
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#22
