This is what Nexsale came for. You can format your newly created site dynamically. In this way, show user interactions, online visitors, and recent purchases on your site. This type of pop-ups creates mutual trust and credibility for newcomers on your site.
Taleh KarimliMaker@talehkarimli · Product Designer
Hi, Product Hunters! We’ve just released our social proof & urgency tools. We believe these tools will help to increase your website conversions. We have Product Hunt discount for you. Use “PH25” discount code at check out and save 25% OFF! The deal is valid only for the first 100 users. Have a great day! P.S. We’re open to getting all feedbacks and comments from you.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Entrepreneur
Wow!!!!!!!! this is amazing!!! I love the approach for sure. Nice it works with shopify! Will it work with woo-commerce and other e-commerce or custom made site? You guys offer FREE too! This is awesome approach too with all features and unlimited. Thank you for making this, i will bookmark this. Congratulations Nextsale team!!!! Much love from Singapore
Elmir Aliyev@elmir_aliyev · Marketing strategist
This product definitely will make social proof instrument more valuable both for store owners and users. Really worth to use it.
Amal Alili@darklazy · Graphic Designer
Really neat approach! Keep it up!
Rees Vinsen@rees_vinsen · Founder, CEO - Adduco
Super clean! Have just popped it on our list to integrate. Beautiful work
