Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. shovel
shovel

shovel

productivity tool for going deep in your work

Free
Minimalist productivity tool to help you eliminate distractions and get deep work done. It keeps important info all in one place so you can focus on the task at hand, integrating a journal, task list, and streak tracker in a collaborative space.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
 +1 by
shovel
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GitHub
Next.js
Cursor Copilot++
About this launch
shovel
shovelproductivity tool for going deep in your work
0
reviews
15
followers
shovel by
shovel
was hunted by
James Crovo
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
James Crovo
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
shovel
is not rated yet. This is shovel's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-