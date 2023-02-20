Products
Ranked #6 for today
Sense 2.0
Artificial memory for your work
It's true Artificial Memory — the only source of truth your team needs for work. And it’s fully automatic. Just connect your apps — and that’s it! For every project Sense will automatically collect tasks, documents, links, meetings, discussions etc.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Sense
About this launch
Sense
AI-driven automatic workspace
Sense 2.0 by
Sense
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dzianis Pomazau
,
Raman Ramanenkou
and
Anastasia Reich
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Sense
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
31
Comments
9
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#45
