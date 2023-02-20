Products
This is the latest launch from Sense
See Sense’s previous launch
Sense 2.0
Sense 2.0

Artificial memory for your work

It's true Artificial Memory — the only source of truth your team needs for work. And it’s fully automatic. Just connect your apps — and that’s it! For every project Sense will automatically collect tasks, documents, links, meetings, discussions etc.
Sense
Mayfair
Mayfair
SenseAI-driven automatic workspace
Sense 2.0 by
Sense
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dzianis Pomazau
,
Raman Ramanenkou
and
Anastasia Reich
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Sense
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 12th, 2022.
