Brandon Escalante
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Brandon from Sendspark here! 👋 My team and I have been working hard these past 9 months to share Sendspark with you today and we could not be more excited! 🎉 We wanted to make a video platform that’s easy for businesses to create personalized videos, and build real relationships with their customers. So with Sendspark, you can: 🎬 Record directly from Chrome (no installs needed) 🎨 Customize your video share pages with your own logo & brand colors 👉Add a call-to-action below your video 😻 Personalize video thumbnails with your buyers’ name and logo 🔗 Copy and paste videos into email, linkedin, text, or anywhere with a shareable URL 🕵️♀️ Track views, plays, and CTA clicks on your video analytics dashboard This is just the beginning and we look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas you may have! Brandon ✌️ P.S. We’d like to hook the Product Hunt community up with 50% off the listed price on our website, just use the code SENDMOREVIDEOS
