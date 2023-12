Free Discuss Collect Embed Share Stats

Routine (YC W21) is super calendar (with tasks, notes etc.): šŸ›Ÿ Capture all your thoughts in a fraction of a second šŸ’¾ Bring your tasks from other tools (email, chat, project management etc.) šŸ“ Plan your work (block time etc.) šŸŽÆ Focus on what matters today