OptiMonk 2.0

Free popup builder to turn your traffic into sales & leads

#3 Product of the DayToday
OptiMonk is a free conversion optimization tool that turns your traffic into sales and email/Messenger subscribers. It allows you to create, personalize and launch popups, sidebars, notification bars and fullscreens, without coding.
Reviews
    Istvan Kovacsco-founder @Conversific
    Pros: 

    Tons of free templates, outstanding design, powerful triggering settings. I've tried a couple of alternatives, but this one is delightful 👌

    Cons: 

    The only thing I’m missing is the built in embedded forms function. That would be reaaallly astounding 😀

    One of my favourite online tools. The real value for money at my side starts when I put 1$ in and get at least 10$ out. With OptiMonks kickass preamade popup and nanobar templates I’ve made so powerful campaigns (no design skills at all, I’ve grown up on Canva 😀) , that it’s crushed my ROI. With the FREE trial, it’s a real no brainer.

    Istvan Kovacs has used this product for one year.
    Attila KecsmarCEO & co-founder @Antavo
    Pros: 

    Your templates are perfect for a busy business owner. It only took ~10 minutes to set up my first popup.

    Cons: 

    I love your case studies, however some conversion tips right within the app would be great.

    It’s a misbelief that visitors hate popups. Visitors hate bad popups. Good ones, that create real value and customized user experience, are appreciated. That’s why I love OptiMonk. Thanks, guys

    Attila Kecsmar has used this product for one year.
Discussion
After using another popular popup plugin, it failed and I switched to OptiMonk... I can say this is the best email capturing app I have tried so far. What’s even better, it’s free until I'm growing and making money!!
@kennierose Many thanks for your kind words :))
Hi there 👋 Judit here from OptiMonk (https://www.optimonk.com/?ref=pr...) 😊 I hope your week is going well. Firstly, can I just say YAY, I’m totally thrilled that today we launched on Product Hunt 🎉 In the last year we’ve been working on renewing our tool. It was the biggest product enhancement in OptiMonk’s life, which includes a totally new admin interface, a completely redesigned new popup editor, new website, new logo, new features... All in all: a totally new experience. With so many new improvements and features, we’re calling it OptiMonk 2.0! Whether you are just getting started, or you are a seasoned pro, OptiMonk will help you become a master seller online. 👇 OptiMonk is a conversion optimization tool that turns your traffic into sales. It allows you to create, personalize and launch popups, sidebars, notification bars and fullscreens, without coding. With OptiMonk, you'll earn more. Here’s how: ✔ Capture more subscribers (https://www.optimonk.com/capture...) Make less engaged visitors sign up to your email/Messenger list & convert them into sales later. ✔ Reduce cart abandonment (https://www.optimonk.com/reduce-...) Detect if someone is about to leave without buying and prevent cart abandonment. ✔ Increase cart value (https://www.optimonk.com/increas...) Boost your avg. order value & generate larger purchases for the same amount of traffic. ✔ Promote special offers (https://www.optimonk.com/promote...) Turn new visitors into first-time buyers and existing customers into repeat buyers. ✔ Collect feedback (https://www.optimonk.com/collect...) Value your clients by asking feedback & improve the satisfaction rate after analyzing the answers ✔ Facilitate social sharing (https://www.optimonk.com/social-...) Build and grow social communities, and reach your prospects through social media. But stay tuned, there’s even more in our tank... 🔥 🎁 Now let’s celebrate our launch together! I know you’re a tech-savvy enthusiast who loves powerful marketing tools, so you might be interested in our deal we have for Product Hunters. You can get 3 months of OptiMonk for the price of 1 if you subscribe now. Interested? Just send us an email with this subject line: ‘PH2FREE’ 😉 Cheers, Judit P.S. Your support means the world to us. Do you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments? Simply leave a comment, we’d love to hear from you! 😊 And last but not least, big fat THANK YOU for your upvote in advance 🙏
Excellent app if you want to convert customers who are about to leave the website without purchasing. Highly recommended to online store owners who want to increase revenue and avoid abandoned carts.
@mikepickle We have lots of features especially for online stores, I'm glad that you enjoy them. Thanks for your feedback :)
What I would really like to highlight, beside all the advanteges of the app, is the customer service: kind and professional.
@peter_czudar Thank you on behalf of the entire team ♥️ We're always happy to help!
