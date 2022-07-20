Products
Openflow
Ranked #9 for today
Openflow
No-code automation for startups
Turn manual processes into fully automated flows.
✅ No-code builder for non-techies
✅ Customisable API for techies
✅ Powerful AI on top of any application
🥳 More flexible, easier to use & cheaper than Zapier
🔥 Give it a try at
getopenflow.com
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing automation
Openflow
Openflow
No-code automation for startups
Openflow by
Openflow
Jim Raptis
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Marketing automation
Joāo from Videosupport
Francis De Clercq
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
Openflow
is not rated yet. This is Openflow's first launch.
