This is what Nexsale came for. You can format your newly created site dynamically. In this way, show user interactions, online visitors, and recent purchases on your site. This type of pop-ups creates mutual trust and credibility for newcomers on your site.
Discussion
Taleh KarimliMaker@talehkarimli · Product Designer
Hi, Product Hunters! We’ve just released our social proof & urgency tools. We believe these tools will help to increase your website conversions. We have Product Hunt discount for you. Use “PH25” discount code at check out and save 25% OFF! The deal is valid only for the first 100 users. Have a great day! P.S. We’re open to getting all feedbacks and comments from you.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Entrepreneur
Wow!!!!!!!! this is amazing!!! I love the approach for sure. Nice it works with shopify! Will it work with woo-commerce and other e-commerce or custom made site? You guys offer FREE too! This is awesome approach too with all features and unlimited. Thank you for making this, i will bookmark this. Congratulations Nextsale team!!!! Much love from Singapore
Taleh KarimliMaker@talehkarimli · Product Designer
@fajarsiddiq Thanks Fajar! :)
Yosi Dahan@yosid · Co-Founder & CEO @ ProveSource
Congrats. How is this different from ProveSource?
Taleh KarimliMaker@talehkarimli · Product Designer
@yosid Thank you Yosi! For detailed information please check out our Features page: https://nextsale.io/features
Vusal OrujovMaker@vorujov · Co-Founder & Lead Developer at Nextsale
@yosid Thanks! Many features and unique tools are on way. We'll release them soon.
Chris Messina@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Urgency tools? Ugh — this is psychological manipulation as a service. Welcome to the new world order and the reality we live in. Defeating mindfulness is the new arms race (or should I say "mindfield").
Elmir Aliyev@elmir_aliyev · Marketing strategist
This product definitely will make social proof instrument more valuable both for store owners and users. Really worth to use it.
Taleh KarimliMaker@talehkarimli · Product Designer
@elmir_aliyev Thank you very much Elmir! <3
