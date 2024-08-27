Launches
MyKaya (buildspace S5)
Ranked #14 for today
MyKaya (buildspace S5)
Chat, match, and hire talent with AI.
MyKaya is an AI-powered hiring tool that simplifies recruitment. It matches companies with top talent using ChatGPT-like interactions. Type your job requirements, and MyKaya finds ideal candidates, streamlining your hiring process and saving time.
Hiring
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
MyKaya
MyKaya
Chat, Match, Hire with AI. No more BS.
MyKaya (buildspace S5) by
MyKaya
Kshitij Domadia
Hiring
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Kshitij Domadia
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
MyKaya
is not rated yet. This is MyKaya's first launch.
90
45
#14
#61
