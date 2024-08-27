MyKaya (buildspace S5)

  • Subscribe
    Chat, match, and hire talent with AI.

    MyKaya is an AI-powered hiring tool that simplifies recruitment. It matches companies with top talent using ChatGPT-like interactions. Type your job requirements, and MyKaya finds ideal candidates, streamlining your hiring process and saving time.
    Hiring
    SaaS
    Artificial Intelligence
    MyKaya
    Supabase
    GitHub
    Vercel
    Kshitij Domadia
    Kshitij Domadia
    Featured on August 28th, 2024.
