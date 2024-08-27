  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. MyKaya
    MyKaya

    MyKaya

    Chat, match, and hire talent with AI

    Free Options
    MyKaya is an AI-powered hiring tool that simplifies recruitment. It matches companies with top talent using ChatGPT-like interactions. Type your job requirements, and MyKaya finds ideal candidates, streamlining your hiring process and saving time.
    Launched in
    Hiring
    SaaS
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    MyKaya
    About this launch
    MyKaya
    MyKayaChat, Match, Hire with AI. No more BS.
    0
    reviews
    4
    followers
    MyKaya by
    MyKaya
    was hunted by
    Kshitij Domadia
    in Hiring, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Kshitij Domadia
    . Featured on August 28th, 2024.
    MyKaya
    is not rated yet. This is MyKaya's first launch.
    Upvotes
    4
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -