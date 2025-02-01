Subscribe
Mixpanel Events 2.0

Mixpanel Events 2.0

Now $0 for your first 1M monthly events
No more getting stuck on arbitrary feature limits: get 1M events free on Mixpanel's Growth plan by simply putting down a credit card. We've made our pricing 100x cheaper — because we're done being part of the unintuitive SaaS pricing doom loop.
AnalyticsSaaSData & Analytics

Event analytics everyone can use
Mixpanel Events 2.0
Mixpanel
was hunted by
Abby Braiman
in Analytics, SaaS, Data & Analytics. Made by
Abby Braiman
,
Paul Lenser
,
Alex Shepherd
,
Jake Wymer
and
Neal Kaviratna
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
is rated 4.7/5 by 74 users. It first launched on August 7th, 2014.