This is the latest launch from Loops
See Loops’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Loops
Loops
Email made easy
Visit
Free Options
Email for modern SaaS. Loops is a better way to send marketing + transactional email.
Launched in
Email
Email Marketing
Developer Tools
by
Loops
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Would love any feedback from the community, we're building this for you 🙏"
The makers of Loops
About this launch
Loops
Email for modern SaaS
13
reviews
323
followers
Follow for updates
Loops by
Loops
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Chris Frantz
,
Adam Kaczmarek
,
Samuel Wan
,
Ryan Gilbert
and
Phil Brockman
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
Loops
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on March 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
166
Comments
54
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
