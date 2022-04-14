Userlist is an all-in-one email marketing platform that meets advanced needs of growing SaaS companies. Dynamic segments, conversion goals, A/B testing, company-level workflows, realtime data — you name it. Built for product dreamers, marketing geeks, and email nerds 🎩
This is the 6th launch from Userlist. View more
Email automation for sophisticated product marketers
The New Userlist
Launched this week
Enter the new Userlist: best-in-class visual automation, powerful segments, realtime SaaS data. Built for product dreamers, marketing geeks, and email nerds 🎩 Dreaming of ambitious behavior-based user journeys? Time to make them real.
Free Options
Launch tags:Email•Email Marketing•Marketing automation
Launch Team
Userlist
@charlieirish Thanks so much for your support, Charlie. Let's goooo!
Userlist
@charlieirish Thanks for hunting us again, Charlie! We're very proud about what the team has built over the last couple of months 💛
@charlieirish This looks super useful for a SaaS business focused on user retention. Curious — is it possible to set up different onboarding/welcome sequences depending on user segment (e.g. “new user” vs “power user”)?
Userlist
@anastasiiazhur Absolutely! You can start a sequence when a user (or a company) joins a specific segment, or you can add an additional condition to any of the other triggers to make sure the sequence only runs for users in a certain segment.
@benediktdeicke This is really cool!
Userlist
Hey Product Hunters! We're stoked to share the all-new redesigned platform with you. We'd love to attract like-minded SaaS marketing souls who're ready to build ambitious user journeys with us.
Email marketing platforms can be enjoyable (dare to say, fun).
Huge thanks to the team who made it happen:
@benediktdeicke — led the technical implementation and designed the logo mark
Jane Portman — did creative direction and design for the whole thing (that’s me, and I’m a designer by trade)
@leoeuclids — did all the front-end development and components
Mia Sinek — tested the new version inside out
Krista Melgarejo — helped with marketing and promotion
We hope you like the redesign and enjoy reading the behind-the-scenes story, especially the part where our CTO designed the new logo.
But above all, we hope you enjoy doing your daily work in Userlist.
Transistor
@benediktdeicke @leoeuclids @uibreakfast Congrats! The redesign looks awesome.
Userlist
@benediktdeicke @leoeuclids @mijustin Thank you Justin. Hope you enjoy using it :)
minimalist phone: creating folders
Is it something like MailerLite or Beehiiv? What makes you different from them?
Userlist
@busmark_w_nika Exactly. Except it's 10x more powerful and runs on live SaaS behavior data.