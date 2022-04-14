Userlist

Userlist

Email automation for sophisticated product marketers

Userlist is an all-in-one email marketing platform that meets advanced needs of growing SaaS companies. Dynamic segments, conversion goals, A⁠/⁠B testing, company⁠-⁠level workflows, realtime data — you name it. Built for product dreamers, marketing geeks, and email nerds 🎩
The New Userlist

The New Userlist was ranked #5 of the day for September 11th, 2025
Enter the new Userlist: best-in-class visual automation, powerful segments, realtime SaaS data. Built for product dreamers, marketing geeks, and email nerds 🎩 Dreaming of ambitious behavior-based user journeys? Time to make them real.
EmailEmail MarketingMarketing automation
Charlie Irish
Congrats to my friends at Userlist. They're launching a big redesign with a big purpose - empower marketers to do complex automations, while enjoying their experience. You can go as geeky as you want with their automation tools. The full backstory on their redesign is here: https://userlist.com/blog/how-we...
Jane Portman
@charlieirish Thanks so much for your support, Charlie. Let's goooo!

Benedikt Deicke
Maker

@charlieirish Thanks for hunting us again, Charlie! We're very proud about what the team has built over the last couple of months 💛

@charlieirish This looks super useful for a SaaS business focused on user retention. Curious — is it possible to set up different onboarding/welcome sequences depending on user segment (e.g. “new user” vs “power user”)?

Benedikt Deicke
@anastasiiazhur Absolutely! You can start a sequence when a user (or a company) joins a specific segment, or you can add an additional condition to any of the other triggers to make sure the sequence only runs for users in a certain segment.

@benediktdeicke This is really cool!

Jane Portman
Hey Product Hunters! We're stoked to share the all-new redesigned platform with you. We'd love to attract like-minded SaaS marketing souls who're ready to build ambitious user journeys with us.

Email marketing platforms can be enjoyable (dare to say, fun).

Huge thanks to the team who made it happen:

  • @benediktdeicke — led the technical implementation and designed the logo mark

  • Jane Portman — did creative direction and design for the whole thing (that’s me, and I’m a designer by trade)

  • @leoeuclids — did all the front-end development and components

  • Mia Sinek — tested the new version inside out

  • Krista Melgarejo — helped with marketing and promotion

We hope you like the redesign and enjoy reading the behind-the-scenes story, especially the part where our CTO designed the new logo.

But above all, we hope you enjoy doing your daily work in Userlist.

@benediktdeicke  @leoeuclids  @uibreakfast Congrats! The redesign looks awesome.

Jane Portman
@benediktdeicke  @leoeuclids  @mijustin Thank you Justin. Hope you enjoy using it :)

Is it something like MailerLite or Beehiiv? What makes you different from them?

Jane Portman
@busmark_w_nika Exactly. Except it's 10x more powerful and runs on live SaaS behavior data.