Home
→
Product
→
Loops Cereal
Loops Cereal
Dig into a box of Loops
Visit
Upvote 14
We love swag just as much as the next email startup. But t-shirts, mugs and stickers weren't quite worth getting out of bed for.
We needed something energizing. Something with a bit of a crunch.
Start your day with a box of limited-edition Loops!
Launched in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
by
Loops Cereal
About this launch
Loops Cereal
Dig into a box of Loops
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Loops Cereal by
Loops Cereal
was hunted by
Ryan Gilbert
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Ryan Gilbert
,
Chris Frantz
,
Adam Kaczmarek
and
Samuel Wan
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Loops Cereal
is not rated yet. This is Loops Cereal's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#35
Report