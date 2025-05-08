Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Le Chat Enterprise
This is a launch from Mistral AI
See 9 previous launches
Le Chat Enterprise

Le Chat Enterprise

Customizable agent-powered AI assistant for business
Secure, customizable, agent-powered AI assistant for business. Integrates company knowledge (Drive, etc.), build custom agents. Deploy cloud or on-prem.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
Le Chat Enterprise gallery image
About this launch
Mistral AI
Mistral AI
Open and portable generative AI for devs and businesses
4.8 out of 5.0
60
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Le Chat Enterprise by
Mistral AI
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
margaret jennings
and
Arthur Mensch
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
Mistral AI
is rated 4.8/5 by 5 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2023.