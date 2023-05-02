Meilisearch

Meilisearch makes it easy to build fast and custom search experiences. ⏱️Lightning fast: Response at each keystroke. 🧩 Plug ‘n play: No config required. 🎯Ultra relevant: The most advanced full-text search.
We brought conversational AI to Meilisearch
Meilisearch: Unifying your search and AI stack in a single information retrieval platform.
User ExperienceArtificial IntelligenceSearch
Quentin de Quelen
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 We’ve been working hard on something we’re super excited to share: `/chat`, a built-in conversational interface for Meilisearch. This means you can now add ChatGPT-like experiences to your app, powered by your own data, without having to stitch together a separate RAG pipeline or onboard and manage extra AI infrastructure. Here’s why we built it: - Developers told us they wanted a more natural way for users to find information. - Building chat-style search from scratch is painful: embedding services, vector DBs, orchestration, infra scaling - the list is never-ending. We wanted to make it a no-headache solution to go from keyword text search to conversational experience. `/chat` lets you: - Ask questions in natural language - Get contextual answers from your Meilisearch index - Integrate RAG capabilities natively And because we couldn’t stop there, this launch is part of a bigger release week 🚀: 🗺️ Advanced GeoSearch: search by polygons, neighborhoods, custom shapes 🖼️ Enhanced Multi-modal: built-in image search + multimodal query support 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Personalization: re-rank results per user, powered by Cohere 3.5 💸 Resource-based Pricing; predictable, fair costs to support your business as you scale We’d love your feedback: 💬 What would you build with /chat? 🔧 Which of these new features are you most excited about? For the occasion, we’re offering 2 months of free Meilisearch Cloud subscription. Use the ✨ "ProductHunt" ✨ coupon to get started. For more details, keep an eye out on: https://www.meilisearch.com/laun... Thanks for checking us out and supporting our launch! ❤️ — Quentin & the Meilisearch Team
kero
I put a lot of work into this feature 😍

Param Jaggi

Congratulations on the launch @quentin_dq, @maya_shin2, and team! This looks incredible and removes the need to set up your own backend infrastructure. Excited to test this out for @Agora.

Maya Shin
Maker

Thank you for your support @param_jaggi3! Looking forward to hearing about your experiences!

Matthew Schimke

Super excited to share this launch week with everyone! Exciting stuff planned :)