Home
Product
Kilo Code for VS Code
Lightning speed autonomous AI coding agent
Kilo AI is an AI-powered extension for VS Code which writes, fixes and improves your code through simple chat. Tuned with the fastest models we could find, it can create and modify files, run command line prompts, and much more.
Free Options
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Warp speed autonomous AI coding agent
Kilo Code for VS Code by
was hunted by
Jonno Riekwel
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jord Riekwel
,
Jonno Riekwel
,
Justin Halsall
,
Olesya Elfimova
,
Kevin van Dijk
,
Jan Paul Posma
,
Chris Rieckmann
,
Johan Otten
,
Omar
,
Ron Cadier
and
Darko Gj
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Kilo Code for VS Code's first launch.