Home
→
Product
→
Jimo
Ranked #1 for today
Jimo
Instantly connect to your users
Jimo enables product teams to effortlessly connect with end-users at any step of the product lifecycle, from discovery and shaping to feature announcement. So you can build user-centric products that are more likely to succeed.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
by
Jimo
About this launch
Jimo
Instantly connect to your users
2
reviews
377
followers
Follow for updates
Jimo by
Jimo
was hunted by
Thomas MOUSSAFER
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Thomas MOUSSAFER
,
Raphaël Alexandre
,
Andy Mpondo Black
and
Sam
. Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Jimo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Jimo's first launch.
Upvotes
257
Comments
61
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#22
