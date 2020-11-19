Intercom Feedback by Upvoty

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mike
Maker
Founder of user feedback tool Upvoty
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 We're so excited to launch our Intercom chat widget integration for Upvoty. With Canny for Intercom, your team can: 💬 Collect feedback from your users directly in Intercom 📱 Add Upvoty to Intercom's Messenger 🔥 Share feedback posts during the chat 👋 Add customers as a voter to feedback ✅ And follow up with notification once you update If you're already on board with us, such as cool companies like Supermetrics, DirectAdmin, K12, and Viral launch, you can find the integration in your Upvoty dashboard. If not, feel free to try it out at https://upvoty.com Can't wait to hear your feedback 👇
Share
@mikeslaatsio Been following Upvoty from under $1,000 MRR, Mike's journey has been so inspirational for me! Best of luck Mike!!!
@porush_puri Thanks for the kind words and your support 🧡
Woohoo! Such an awesome integration! 😍
I've been using UpVoty for ploi.io for a long while now, its a very easy and smooth product to collect feedback with. Keep the updates coming! 👏
@dennis_smink thanks Dennis! Glad you're with us this long already 🧡