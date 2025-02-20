Launches
IKI.AI 2.0
This is a launch from IKI.AI
See 1 previous launch
IKI.AI 2.0
LLM-native space for professional knowledge
IKI.AI is an LLM-native space for your knowledge - Save URLs, YouTube videos, PDFs, txts, or sync your cloud drive - Enjoy advanced assistant to fetch & analyze information, or draft a report - Powered by SOTA LLMs, augmented with web search
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
4.64 out of 5.0
IKI.AI 2.0 by
IKI.AI
was hunted by
Paul Mit
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Anna
,
Artem Goncharuk
,
Dmitry Bannikov
,
Ivan Ilin
and
Max Orlov
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
IKI.AI
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2024.