This is a launch from IKI.AI See 1 previous launch

IKI.AI 2.0 LLM-native space for professional knowledge Visit Upvote 74

IKI.AI is an LLM-native space for your knowledge - Save URLs, YouTube videos, PDFs, txts, or sync your cloud drive - Enjoy advanced assistant to fetch & analyze information, or draft a report - Powered by SOTA LLMs, augmented with web search

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • SaaS • Artificial Intelligence 1 month free

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more