  Home
  Product
  GitHub Copilot Chat
GitHub Copilot Chat

AI chat features powered by Copilot

GitHub Copilot Chat is a companion extension to GitHub Copilot that provides conversational AI assistance throughout your software development journey in VS Code.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
was hunted by
flo merian
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on January 31st, 2024.
