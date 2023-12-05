Products
This is the latest launch from erxes XOS
See erxes XOS’s 6 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Experience Management (XM) Bundles
Experience Management (XM) Bundles
Shared inbox, omnichannel messaging, and more XM tools
Free
Essential tools for a successful SaaS venture, handling sales cycles, employee management, and streamlined frontline operations are grouped into separate bundles, enabling focused growth for distinct experiences of your business.
Launched in
SaaS
by
erxes XOS
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
erxes XOS
The open-source Hubspot alternative, but even better.
192
reviews
2.0K
followers
Follow for updates
Experience Management (XM) Bundles by
erxes XOS
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
SaaS
. Made by
MJ Amartaivan
,
Nauren Batjargal
and
Maral Munkhbayarlakh
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
erxes XOS
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 185 users. It first launched on October 15th, 2018.
Upvotes
25
Comments
45
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
