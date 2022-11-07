Products
This is the latest launch from erxes XOS
See erxes XOS’s 5 previous launches
erxes XOS v.1
Ranked #1 for today

erxes XOS v.1

The open-source Hubspot alternative, but even better.

Free
Introducing erxes XOS v1.0, the open-source Hubspot alternative that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique & life-changing experiences for everyone.
Launched in Customer Success, Messaging, Sales
erxes XOS
About this launch
erxes XOS
121
followers
erxes XOS v.1 by
erxes XOS
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Customer Success, Messaging, Sales. Made by
Nauren Batjargal
,
Battulga BatAmar
and
MJ Amartaivan
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
erxes XOS
is rated 5/5 by 162 users. It first launched on October 15th, 2018.
