This is the latest launch from erxes XOS
See erxes XOS’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
erxes XOS v.1
Ranked #1 for today
erxes XOS v.1
The open-source Hubspot alternative, but even better.
Free
Stats
Introducing erxes XOS v1.0, the open-source Hubspot alternative that enables SaaS providers and digital marketing agencies/developers to create unique & life-changing experiences for everyone.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Sales
+8 by
erxes XOS
About this launch
erxes XOS
The open-source Hubspot alternative, but even better.
169
reviews
121
followers
erxes XOS v.1 by
erxes XOS
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Customer Success
,
Messaging
,
Sales
. Made by
Nauren Batjargal
,
Battulga BatAmar
and
MJ Amartaivan
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
erxes XOS
is rated
5/5 ★
by 162 users. It first launched on October 15th, 2018.
Upvotes
42
Comments
38
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#67
