erxes - Open Source Growth Marketing App
Replace Hubspot with the mission&community-driven ecosystem
erxes Inc is an open source growth marketing platform. Marketing, sales, and customer service platform designed to help your business attract more engaged customers. Replace Hubspot with the mission and community-driven ecosystem.
Reviews
+12 reviews
It's really cost-friendly aside having unlimited usage on the features, databases, brands and integrations. Great UI + supportive staffs
Not much
Also open source version is completely free if one has a desire to use and install it on private servers.Tsengel Damdinsuren (Trey) has used this product for one year.
No hidden fees
Not much
Love the idea of no hidden fees and ofc unlimited usage of featuresAriundagina Dugersuren has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
Thank you so much @kevin for hunting us! It means a lot for our team 😍 I am MJ, the Founder and CEO of erxes Inc, an Open Source growth marketing platform. We are back on Product Hunt with SaaS (Software as a Service) model of erxes. After months of hard work, redesigning and updating features. We are excited to share with you guys the cloud version of erxes. The cloud version of erxes would be the base of becoming both product-based and service-based company. Our vision is to build an open source, mission, and community-driven single application for the complete #Growth #Marketing lifecycle. 🥳 Click on the link and get your 14 days of free trial! Links Here’s a highlight of our best features: TEAM INBOX: Combine real-time client and team communication with in-app messaging, live chat, email, and form, so you can interact with your customers however and whenever they want. DEALS: Easy and clear sales funnels allow you to control your sales pipeline from one responsive field by precisely analyzing your progress and determining your next best move for success. LEADS: Turn regular visitors into qualified leads by capturing them with a customizable landing page, forms, pop-up or embed placements. ENGAGE: Start converting your prospects into potential customers through email, SMS, messenger or more interactions to drive them to a successful close. CONTACTS: Access our all-in-one CRM system in one go so that it’s easier to coordinate and manage your interactions with your customers. KNOWLEDGE BASE: Educate both your customers and staff by creating a help center related to your brands, products, and services to reach a higher level of satisfaction.
Sofia Quintero@sofiaqt · Founder and CEO EnjoyHQ
This is great! Congratulations!
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
@sofiaqt Hey Sofia! Thank you so much
Sven Al HamadPro@svenalhamad · Tech guy, entrepreneur, ♥ open source.
Love the product, and the fact it's open source. I see you have a headless CMS planned for 2020, maybe you would consider www.webiny.com. P.S. Don't wanna be a pain, but your copy on the pricing page https://erxes.io/en/pricing (Hosted vs OpenSource) is VEEERY similar on the copy on https://www.webiny.com/pricing :)
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
@svenalhamad Hey Bro! Oh yes! we definitely would love to collaborate with www.webiny.com. And, Yes we made the pricing page similar to www.webiny.com cauz the comparisons are damn good. But, when we have time we would make it more different 😝
Sven Al HamadPro@svenalhamad · Tech guy, entrepreneur, ♥ open source.
@mendorshikh Cool, no worries. Once you're ready to discuss the CMS part, just drop me an email on sven@webiny.com. Good luck with erxes!
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
@webiny @svenalhamad For Sure!! We will send you an email soon
Gonzalo Sisack Novillo@gonzalo_sisack_novillo · Hi im Gonzalo
Amazing! The best for you guys
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
@gonzalo_sisack_novillo Thanks so much
Konrad Holubek@konradholubek · Entrepreneur | Business Developer
Hi. Your product looks really great for the CRM part, can I connect a VoiP system so that I can make and manage calls directly inside erxes ?
MJ AmartaivanMakerPro@mendorshikh · Co-Founder and CEO of erxes Inc
@konradholubek Hey there! Thanks very much! Unfortunately your unable to connect VoiP system, but we will try it to work it out on our further updates.
