Email Workflows by Salesflare 💌

Jeroen Corthout ☕
Hey Product Hunters! @salesflare's CRM was launched 3 years ago on Product Hunt with a blast. Since then, it has received 1300+ PH upvotes and has added 1000s of companies to its active user base. It’s an easy-to-use CRM for small B2B businesses that fills out itself (so you have no more data entry and you can spend your energy selling!) and offers a ton of other automation as well, like... the brand new Email Workflows we’re launching today! Would you like to... - Triple your reply rate and save time by automatically following-up? - Automatically build engagement with your sign-ups? - Revive your client base or old prospects? - Successfully onboard your new customers? - Do this all without leaving your CRM? Whether you’re thinking of sending email sequences, mass emails, drip emails, onboarding flows, ... all of that is now possible with one tool, from right within Product Hunt's favorite CRM, @salesflare. It’s our most requested feature of all time. Here's some of the coolest features we're launching this with: - Send email workflows from your Gmail, Office 365, Outlook.com, or any of your other mailboxes connected to Salesflare (you can even link Sendgrid or Amazon SES via SMTP) - Automatically trigger email workflows based on any data available in your CRM: send emails when opportunities move stages, tags are added, conversations with companies go inactive, ... - Choose until when your emails should send: when you receive an email reply, when they open your email or when they click on a link in your email (or just keep sending emails no matter what they do, like for onboarding flows) - Send different follow-up emails based on their interactions: you can for instance send a different email when they click a link in your email vs. when they don't - Personalize everything by going beyond the first name and company name: any contact or company field in Salesflare can be used in the email message - Schedule email workflows, attach files to emails, use email templates, send emails as a reply to the previous one, ... - And last but not least: do it all straight from your CRM! (no .csv files involved) We’ve created some YouTube videos for you to see it all in live action: - In this video, I show some of the most common use cases: https://salesfla.re/useworkflows - And in this video, Keri explains in detail how it all works: https://salesfla.re/emailworkflows Now, what does it cost you? Well, great news: you’re getting a CRM plus an email tool at the price of just one of the two! In the next few months, we'll move multi-step Email Workflows to a higher plan of @salesflare (probably at $/€ 49-55 for annual vs. monthly plans), but for now these are included in the normal license of $/€ 30-35 per user per month. What's more: existing customers will receive a big discount on this higher plan for a while. So if you, Product Hunter, want in on that discount too, don’t wait: this is your chance now! I hope we can welcome you on @salesflare, so we can help you boost your sales and productivity! Our team will be available here all day to answer any questions you may have. We’re really looking forward to your feedback! And if you build a cool email workflow, please do share a screen recording with all of us in the comments!! P.S. Wondering why we call it workflows... and not sequences or campaigns? That's because emails are just the beginning...
Just sat down for a quick first look at Salesflare's workflow feature. Here's a quick video of my findings: https://video.drift.com/v/abuy55... Looks like a really strong feature to have in your CRM and it sets Salesflare apart from a range of players in both the CRM as well as the email outreach game. Very interesting addition - I'm excited!
@thusgaard Awesome, Jakob! Thanks for recording this video, it looks amazing! That's a great example of how to use Email Workflows 😁
I've been lucky enough to have used this new feature while it was in beta. This was really the thing that I missed most within SalesFlare. Previously, I had to connect Salesflare to a marketing automation system to really nurture my leads when they downloaded a piece of content. Luckily, I could use their smart link shortener to still track clicks within the CRM, but it was a hassle. I also lost track of which mails were sent to which lead. I'm super happy that I can now build these flows in Salesflare and have all my sales and marketing data in 1 place. Thanks guys for developing this awesome feature!
@nicholasdhondt A whole new world of possibilities indeed! Looking forward to seeing what you build! Good to have you! 😁
I was among beta-testers and love the idea. New workflow simplifies the process of follow-ups and reminders. Previously, I needed to sync CRM with Active Campaign which I used for lead nurturing. All was synced by Zapier and was a bit complicated. With new workflow features I'm moving all my follow-up sequences from Active Campaign to Salesflare. Here is a video of moving to schedule a call follow-ups from AC to Salesflare: https://www.loom.com/share/13daf... Jeroen and team, thanks for making it live.
@andrei_zinkevich Awesome! Happy we can bring it all together for you in one place. Loved the video! Thank you so much for sharing this 😍
Super excited that the Salesflare team has released this feature!!! I have been waiting for this!
@davidhenzel Thank you so much for hunting this!!
