ElevenLabs Reader

Listen to anything on the go with the highest quality voices

Free Options
The ElevenLabs Reader App narrates articles, PDFs, ePubs, newsletters, or any other text content. Simply choose a voice from our expansive library, upload your content, and listen on the go.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
 by
ElevenLabs
About this launch
ElevenLabs
ElevenLabsCreate natural AI voices instantly in any language
17reviews
216
followers
ElevenLabs Reader by
ElevenLabs
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Ammaar Reshi
,
Daniel Edrisian
,
Marcin Jeleński
,
Maietry Prajapati
,
Jack Maltby
,
Georgy Marchuk
,
Nev Flynn
and
Sam Sklar
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
ElevenLabs
is rated 4.8/5 by 17 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2023.
