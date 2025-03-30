Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
DockFlow
DockFlow
Switch between dock presets on MacOS instantly
Visit
Upvote 80
Boost your productivity with DockFlow. Instantly save, manage, and switch between multiple macOS Docks. It's simple and built for focus.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Productivity
•
Apple
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
CtrlPlain
Ad
Control sales updates. plain and simple.
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
DockFlow
Switch between dock presets on MacOS instantly
5 out of 5.0
Follow
80
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DockFlow by
DockFlow
was hunted by
Asaf Mazuz
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Apple
. Made by
Asaf Mazuz
. Featured on March 31st, 2025.
DockFlow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is DockFlow's first launch.