Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DeepSeek-R1-0528
DeepSeek-R1-0528

DeepSeek-R1-0528

Top coding & long-context LLM, now open.
DeepSeek's new R1-0528 open-source LLM reportedly rivals OpenAI's o3 in coding & reasoning. Features a long context window & improved long-text accuracy.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Meet the team

DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
DeepSeek-R1-0528 gallery image
About this launch
DeepSeek-R1-0528
DeepSeek-R1-0528
Top coding & long-context LLM, now open.
75
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DeepSeek-R1-0528 by
DeepSeek-R1-0528
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
DeepSeek-R1-0528
is not rated yet. This is DeepSeek-R1-0528's first launch.