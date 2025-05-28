Launches
DeepSeek-R1-0528
Top coding & long-context LLM, now open.
DeepSeek's new R1-0528 open-source LLM reportedly rivals OpenAI's o3 in coding & reasoning. Features a long context window & improved long-text accuracy.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Development
About this launch
DeepSeek-R1-0528 by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Development
. Featured on May 29th, 2025.
DeepSeek-R1-0528
is not rated yet. This is DeepSeek-R1-0528's first launch.