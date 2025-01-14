This is the latest launch from DeepSeek See 1 previous launch

DeepSeek for iOS Your Al assistant powered by DeepSeek-V3 Visit Upvote 73

Powered by the groundbreaking DeepSeek-V3 model with over 600B parameters, this state-of-the-art AI leads global standards and matches top-tier international models across multiple benchmarks.

Free Launch tags: Artificial Intelligence • Bots

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more