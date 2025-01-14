Subscribe
This is the latest launch from DeepSeek
DeepSeek for iOS

Your Al assistant powered by DeepSeek-V3
Powered by the groundbreaking DeepSeek-V3 model with over 600B parameters, this state-of-the-art AI leads global standards and matches top-tier international models across multiple benchmarks.
Artificial IntelligenceBots

Chris Messina
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Featured on January 15th, 2025.
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on December 28th, 2024.