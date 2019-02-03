Streamline your customer journey with pop-ups and the platform. Capture the leads with different forms and content. Qualify them to divide into segments for more personalized value prop. Finally, activate them into your new features or notify about the regular payment. That's an out-of-the-box solution - no coding skills!
Hey, Product Hunters! I’m Dima, CEO at Dashly (ex. Carrrot) We’re going to the Bay Area (SaaStr + StartupGrind) till the end of February. Would be happy to receive your feedback personally. TLDR; Last time we launched here was the first public release of our product - October 8th - 2nd Product of the Day. The whole text that I’ve written last time didn’t work out, so this text is on point. The last launch showed that SaaS is more likely to use Dashly - so this launch is for you, guys! Pop-ups tend to be popular again among SaaS. We developed Pop-Up Builder to save your time - you don’t need to code the notifications in the product any more - launch the pop-up within 5 minutes and check whether your hypo works or not - be agile and check your ideas faster. - Meet your new user with the qualification pop-up then place them into a particular segment to provide the value of your product in a proper way. (Dashly is a platform that collects the visitor and user data - then you can create sequences with Auto Messages based on their behavior). - Make them comfortable while learning the product - add onboarding pop-ups that activate them into key features. - Just a few clicks, an image, and a button - that’s it! - your pop-up about an upcoming webinar or a new feature is ready. Don’t be afraid to engage users. Don’t forget to check whether the user saw your guide not to be annoying or push them further. We don’t charge for seats or active contacts, the only thing you need to know is your monthly traffic. All the features are available during the 2 weeks trial. We’re extremely excited about the early adopters, that’s why we’d love to support directly every Product Hunter!
