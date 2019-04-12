Cronhooks enables you to schedule one time or recurring webhooks via api or web portal and get instant email, slack alerts in case of any failure.
Rameez RajaMaker@mrameezraja · somewhere between father and programmer!
Hello Product Hunters! I have developed couple of products (including serverless) which required scheduling, specially a single time schedule on specific date time. Setting up scheduling specially recurring and managing time zones is an extremely difficult task. So I've developed cronhooks which handles one time, recurring webhooks scheduling in any timezone using api or web portal. Your feedback is much appreciated and I'm happy to answer your questions! :)
Awais Ilyas@awais_ilyas · Software Engineer
It's an amazing platform which does an wonderful job to schedule your recurring events. I've replaced all of my windows service based functionalities with cronhook and now I'm very relaxed and tension free. I highly recommend this to use.
