Scheduling infrastructure for absolutely everyone

4.8126 reviews

4.4K followers

The open source Calendly alternative. Self host it, or have it hosted. Integrate it seamlessly into your business with advanced customization and an open API.
Cal.ai Phone Agent

Cal.ai Phone Agent

Launching today
Supercharged Cal.com scheduling with AI-powered calls
Turn scheduling into a conversation. Cal.ai uses lifelike agents to book meetings, send reminders and follow up all through natural phone calls that boost conversions, reduce no-shows, and save time.
MeetingsCalendarArtificial Intelligence
Peer Richelsen
📌

After a few months of testing Cal.ai in a private beta for Enterprise clients we are excited to roll out our Cal.ai Phone Agent to all customers on all plans.

What initially required our most expensive plan can now be used with a simple pay-as-you-go credit system.

Cal.ai is our in-house phone assistant, allowing you to set up your agent in minutes
without a PhD degree.

Key features:
- Turn a contact form into a sales pipeline
- Empower your receptionist to focus on higher impact tasks and not waste time setting appointments
- 24/7 line to schedule calls
- Accessibility-first for people who struggle with online interfaces
- Put your AI number on Google Maps Business
- Available in many languages
- Set your voice style and tone
- Schedule, Reschedule, Follow up, Remind
- Phone-based bookings: your customers don't need to say their email during the call (peer@cal.com could easily be pierre@carl.com etc.)
- Phone agent uses your phone number to send an SMS follow up
- Add your own knowledge to the Agent to improve the call quality

Ignasi Plaza Alvaro

@peer_rich Love seeing this roll out to everyone, especially the move from enterprise-only to a pay-as-you-go model, that opens the door for so many more use cases. The accessibility angle + the ability to book without typing out your email? Game changer for lots of users. Curious to test it out hands-on and see how it fits into different workflows 👏

Peer Richelsen
@ignasi_plaza thanks a ton!

Mohsin Ali ✪

huge congrats @peer_rich on bringing cal.ai phone agent to everyone!
what kind of calls did you see that really proved the value beyond simple scheduling during beta testing with enterprise clients?

Santosh Kumar

Really like how this isn’t just another AI scheduling tool but actually brings the human touch back through phone calls. Accessibility first is a smart angle.

Peer Richelsen
@_santosh_kumar millions of meetings are still done through calling the business 🤯

Cassidy Williams

Whoa, this is incredible! Genuinely hyped to see the pay-as-you-go option as well. I think voice + AI is going to be the biggest change in how we interface with a lot of different tools, and this feels like the next big step in that direction.

I love how practical it seems too, like it's not just stuffing AI into the product, it's actually providing a valuable service. The accessibility angle is my fave.

...I feel like I'm gushing too much but I mean it, for real, this is exciting. I wonder if listening to "on hold" music is a thing of the past when I see something like this. ANYWAY.

Congrats team on such a cool launch!