n8n
2.2K followers
Launched on October 4th, 2023
Launched on July 24th, 2023
Launched on November 4th, 2021
Reviewers praise n8n for flexibility, self-hosting, and developer-friendly control, often switching from Zapier/Make for pricing and speed. They note a learning curve, but strong docs and community help. Makers of Scrapeless credit n8n’s team support for a successful integration; makers of Omnara manage overnight workflows from phones; makers of SeaTable highlight smooth data integrations. Users cite robust API handling, shareable JSON workflows, AI/agent pipelines, and reliable multi-step logic. Minor critiques mention onboarding complexity and licensing clarity, but overall sentiment is highly enthusiastic.
Hey Hunters,
I am excited to hunt n8n’s AI Workflow Builder (Beta) — a smart new way to build automations using natural language! 🧠⚡
With this feature, you can describe what you want to automate, and n8n’s AI will generate the complete workflow for you — saving time and boosting creativity.
Check it out today