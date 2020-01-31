n8n

n8n

Workflow automation for technical people

n8n is a source-available workflow automation tool designed for technical users. Our low-code platform offers a seamless blend of code and an intuitive interface, serving as the perfect bridge between engineers and other people at your organization.
n8n AI Workflow Builder

Turn prompts into living workflows
Generate nodes, logic, and structure from text, then shape and ship your vision faster. Rolling out this week to n8n Cloud (Trial, Starter, Pro). Update to v.1.116.0 to try it.
Ankit Sharma
Hey Hunters,

I am excited to hunt n8n’s AI Workflow Builder (Beta) — a smart new way to build automations using natural language! 🧠⚡

With this feature, you can describe what you want to automate, and n8n’s AI will generate the complete workflow for you — saving time and boosting creativity.

