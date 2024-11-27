Coval (YC S24)

Subscribe
Simulation & evals to ship delightful voice & chat AI agents

Coval helps developers build reliable voice and chat agents faster with seamless simulation and evals.

Create custom metrics, run 1000s of scenarios, trace workflows and integrate with CI/CD pipelines for actionable insights and peak agent performance.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Coval
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Daily.co
Mintlify
ElevenLabs
Cartesia Sonic
About this launch
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Analytics, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Brooke Hopkins
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
