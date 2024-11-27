Launches
Coval (YC S24)
Ranked #3 for today
Coval (YC S24)
Simulation & evals to ship delightful voice & chat AI agents
Coval helps developers build reliable voice and chat agents faster with seamless simulation and evals.
Create custom metrics, run 1000s of scenarios, trace workflows and integrate with CI/CD pipelines for actionable insights and peak agent performance.
Launched in
Analytics
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Coval
About this launch
Coval
Simulation & evals to ship delightful voice & chat AI agents
Coval (YC S24) by
Coval
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Brooke Hopkins
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
Coval
is not rated yet. This is Coval's first launch.
Upvotes
241
Comments
47
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#16
