Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Slack
See Slack’s 52 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT for Slack
ChatGPT for Slack
A new app for Slack that uses ChatGPT
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Today, Salesforce and OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT app for Slack. Built by OpenAI on the Slack platform, the app integrates ChatGPT’s powerful AI technology to deliver instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance
Launched in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Slack
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Slack
One platform for your team and your work
628
reviews
1.3K
followers
Follow for updates
ChatGPT for Slack by
Slack
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Slack
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
Slack
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 622 users. It first launched on December 3rd, 2013.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#111
Report