This is a launch from GPT-4 by OpenAI
ChatGPT Deep Research

Agent capable of doing deep research for you independently
Powered by a version of OpenAI o3 optimized for web browsing and python analysis, deep research uses reasoning to intelligently and extensively browse text, images, and PDFs across the internet.
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceSearch

LLM that exhibits human-level performance
ChatGPT Deep Research
GPT-4 by OpenAI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
Kevin Weil
and
Sam Altman
. Featured on February 3rd, 2025.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
is rated 4.7/5 by 982 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.