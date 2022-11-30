Products
This is the latest launch from OpenAI
See OpenAI’s 14 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ChatGPT
ChatGPT
Optimizing language models for dialogue
OpenAI has released a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.
Launched in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
by
OpenAI
Merge 2.0
About this launch
OpenAI
GPT-3 access without the wait
67
522
ChatGPT by
OpenAI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Sam Altman
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
OpenAI
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 67 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
107
17
#3
#52
