This is the latest launch from OpenAI
See OpenAI’s 14 previous launches
ChatGPT
Ranked #3 for today

ChatGPT

Optimizing language models for dialogue

OpenAI has released a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.
Launched in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots
OpenAI
About this launch
OpenAI
ChatGPT by
OpenAI
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Sam Altman
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
OpenAI
is rated 4.9/5 by 67 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
