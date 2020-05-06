Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! We're super excited to be launching an improved version of Canva Pro which now includes over 60 million images as well as thousands of video assets, audio tracks and more than 3.5 million graphic elements to help you create amazing designs. If you have any questions, let us know and we'll get back to you! For first time subscribers, we've extended the trial option to provide 30 days of Canva Pro for free - have a play around and let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare
Looks really interesting, has a different feature set over Creative Market Pro. This is more marketing focussed compared to the other UI libraries that are more product / developer focussed.
Canva was a huge help in my last business, and I'm so glad to find y'all here. I'm starting a new business and had completely forgotten about you. Canva is a priceless tool in my book.
I love Canva, I've been using it for more than a year now. My only feedback for now is add shadow effects and multiple variations for text editing. Kudos!