A user-friendly online graphic design platform with templates, stock photos, graphics, and fonts.
Canva’s Creative Operating System

Visual Suite to edit vids, emails, sites + docs in a canvas
Our biggest product launch to date, the Creative Operating System, brings together a supercharged Visual Suite, world-first design AI, plus powerful ways to grow your business and scale your brand.
Hey Hunters,


I’m thrilled to share Canva’s Creative Operating System — the biggest evolution in Canva’s history and a bold step into what they call the Imagination Era.

The Creative OS brings together a supercharged Visual Suite, world-first design AI, and a connected platform for growing your brand — all in one place.

✨ Key highlights:

  • Video 2.0: A next-gen editor blending pro tools with Canva simplicity (plus Magic Video to edit for you).

  • Canva Forms, Sheets & Code: Build fully interactive experiences right inside Canva — no external tools needed.

  • Email Design: Create, preview, and export beautiful branded campaigns with AI assistance.

  • The Canva Design Model: The world’s first AI trained to understand design structure, not just generate images.

  • Ask @Canva: Get real-time, in-context creative feedback directly in your design.

  • Canva Grow: A full creative marketing engine that designs, publishes, and tracks campaigns — all within Canva.

  • New Brand System: Keep every design perfectly on-brand with smart brand kits and AI brand generation.

  • All-new Affinity: Professional-grade creative tools — now free for everyone, forever.

This isn’t just another design update — it’s Canva redefining how creativity, AI, and collaboration come together in one unified ecosystem.

What do you think — is Canva’s Creative OS the start of the true “Imagination Era”?