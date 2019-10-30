Canva
Amazingly simple graphic design4.9•788 reviews•
5.2K followers
Amazingly simple graphic design4.9•788 reviews•
5.2K followers
5.2K followers
5.2K followers
Launched on June 15th, 2025
Launched on May 3rd, 2025
Launched on April 11th, 2025
Canva earns consistent praise for speed, ease, and polished results—especially for non-designers and lean teams. Makers behind Jotform highlight seamless form embeds inside designs; the team at Supademo values real-time collaboration and a deep template library; and StoryChief.io cites reliable launch assets. Users love drag‑and‑drop workflows, team sharing, and generous free features, while Pro unlocks brand tools and advanced exports. Common critiques: premium assets behind paywalls, limits for complex/advanced work, occasional onboarding friction. Overall, a fast, versatile staple for marketing visuals and presentations.
Hey Hunters,
I’m thrilled to share Canva’s Creative Operating System — the biggest evolution in Canva’s history and a bold step into what they call the Imagination Era.
The Creative OS brings together a supercharged Visual Suite, world-first design AI, and a connected platform for growing your brand — all in one place.
✨ Key highlights:
Video 2.0: A next-gen editor blending pro tools with Canva simplicity (plus Magic Video to edit for you).
Canva Forms, Sheets & Code: Build fully interactive experiences right inside Canva — no external tools needed.
Email Design: Create, preview, and export beautiful branded campaigns with AI assistance.
The Canva Design Model: The world’s first AI trained to understand design structure, not just generate images.
Ask @Canva: Get real-time, in-context creative feedback directly in your design.
Canva Grow: A full creative marketing engine that designs, publishes, and tracks campaigns — all within Canva.
New Brand System: Keep every design perfectly on-brand with smart brand kits and AI brand generation.
All-new Affinity: Professional-grade creative tools — now free for everyone, forever.
This isn’t just another design update — it’s Canva redefining how creativity, AI, and collaboration come together in one unified ecosystem.
What do you think — is Canva’s Creative OS the start of the true “Imagination Era”?