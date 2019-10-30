Jotform
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business4.9•53 reviews•
2.8K followers
Easy-to-use online form builder for every business4.9•53 reviews•
2.8K followers
Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device. With our intuitive drag-and-drop builder, you can create and share custom online forms to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect online payments, and much more — all without any coding.
This is the 40th launch from Jotform. View more
AI chatbot for every WordPress site
Jotform WordPress Agent
Launching today
WordPress Agent adds an AI chatbot to your site in minutes. It answers FAQs, guides visitors, boosts form completions, and supports WooCommerce. Everything syncs with Jotform, you can track chats, leads, and actions in one platform, without any coding.
Launch tags:Customer Communication•Marketing•E-Commerce
Launch Team
Jotform