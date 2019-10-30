Jotform

Jotform is a full-featured online form builder that allows you to create powerful forms and securely gather data from any device. With our intuitive drag-and-drop builder, you can create and share custom online forms to generate leads, distribute surveys, collect online payments, and much more — all without any coding.
Jotform WordPress Agent

Launching today
AI chatbot for every WordPress site
WordPress Agent adds an AI chatbot to your site in minutes. It answers FAQs, guides visitors, boosts form completions, and supports WooCommerce. Everything syncs with Jotform, you can track chats, leads, and actions in one platform, without any coding.
Customer CommunicationMarketingE-Commerce
Hi folks! I’m Aytekin, founder and CEO of Jotform. When we launched our first product on Product Hunt years ago, we had no idea we’d someday be here, at our 40th launch. Each one has taught us something new. Today, we’re proud to share WordPress Agent, for the millions of businesses running on WordPress. No matter what your WordPress site is for; selling online, offering services, or sharing knowledge, one thing is the same: visitors expect instant answers. Without them, they leave. At that point, we built WordPress Agent. 👀 What it does - Auto-trains on your site content (pages, FAQs, posts) - Supports WooCommerce for product Q&A and order tracking - Answers FAQs instantly, in any language - Guides visitors through forms and checkout flows - Stores all conversations in your Jotform inbox 🎯 Who it’s for - Small to mid-sized business owners using WordPress who want to capture leads, qualify visitors, or provide instant support. - Agencies and freelancers who build WordPress websites for clients and need to add interactive engagement tools. - E-commerce stores (WooCommerce users) that want to guide shoppers, answer FAQs, and reduce cart abandonment. - Travel and hospitality businesses (hotels, tour operators, restaurants) that want to answer booking inquiries instantly, share availability, and improve the guest experience on their websites. - SaaS companies using WordPress for their marketing sites that need to engage prospects, qualify leads, and direct them to demos, trials, or pricing pages. - Content creators, coaches, and educators who want to automate responses, book sessions, or provide resources through their site. 😮 Why it’s different Unlike other chatbots, WordPress Agent is AI-native and deeply integrated with Jotform. That means your website conversations, form submissions, and automations happen in one place. No coding, no juggling tools, no missed opportunities. We’re excited to finally bring Jotform AI Agents to WordPress, thanks for checking us out and we’d love to hear your feedback!