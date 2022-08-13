Gamma
A new medium for presenting ideas. Powered by AI.4.6•152 reviews•
3.3K followers
A new medium for presenting ideas. Powered by AI.4.6•152 reviews•
3.3K followers
Gamma is an alternative to slide decks - a fast, simple way to share and present your work. Create engaging presentations, memos, briefs, and docs that are easy to discuss live or share async. All in your browser, nothing to download or install.
This is the 4th launch from Gamma. View more
The new era of human communication
Gamma 3.0
Launching today
A generational leap for the world's most popular AI presentation tool.
Free Options
Launch tags:Design Tools•Marketing•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
I'm excited to hunt Gamma 3.0 today!
Gamma 3.0 is a new version of the AI presentation tool that aims to be a "visual storytelling platform." The key features mentioned in the article are:
✅ Gamma Agent: An AI design partner that can search the web, refine content, and restyle presentations.
✅ Gamma API: Automates content creation.
✅ New Visual Options: Includes Smart Diagrams and new themes.
✅ Team Features: For brand consistency and collaboration.
✅ Gamma Ultra Plan: An advanced plan for power users with access to advanced AI models.
The goal of Gamma 3.0 is to help users create visually appealing and persuasive content quickly, moving away from traditional slide decks and documents.
Please share your thoughts 😍